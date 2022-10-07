Amit Shah reaches Sikkim's Gangtok, "overwhelmed" by people's reception

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Sikkim's Gangtok on Friday to inaugurate the Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022.

People were seen on both sides of the road to welcome the Home Minister with the national flag in hand.

Sharing a video of the same, Shah tweeted, "Grateful to the people of Sikkim for such a warm reception in Gangtok. I am overwhelmed."

Shah is on a three-day visit to the Northeast.

He inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok. State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, he tweeted, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the "Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022" at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will also arrive in the Northeast today to inaugurate the party's biggest office in the region.

According to Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, the top leaders of the party will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam state BJP office at the Basistha area of Guwahati on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state party leaders.

Nadda and Shah will also attend the party workers' meeting at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

"Our party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Guwahati on October 7 evening and they will attend a party meeting. They will also attend party workers meeting to be held at Veterinary College playground, Khanapara where around 35,000-40,000 party workers across the state will participate," Bhabesh Kalita toldon Thursday.

Kalita said that the preparations for the programmes have already been made.

Official sources said Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The Union Home Minister will attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday and will then depart from the state on Sunday following several official engagements.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor