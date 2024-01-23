Amit Shah Says Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Marks End of 500-Year Wait

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying that the five-century-long struggle to build the temple had finally come to fruition. Shah, who visited the Birla Temple in Delhi on Monday, said that the sacrifice of generations of people had made the temple a reality. He also said that the struggle had never wavered in the face of fear or intimidation.

"The struggle to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been going on for centuries," Shah said. "The five-century-long wait ended today. I salute all those who contributed to this achievement with their sacrifices and dedication. Even when they were insulted and persecuted, they continued their struggle." Shah emphasized on the fact that, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of saints and sadhus, and countless unknown people had all played a role in the struggle.

"It is because of their hard work that we are seeing this success today," he said. Shah also said that the Ram Mandir is a symbol of India's unity and harmony. "The Ram Mandir is not just a religious structure, but a symbol of India's unity and harmony," he said. "It is a place where people of all faiths can come together and worship in peace."



On Monday, at 12.39 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Ram Mandir by doing Vedic rituals and Pran Pratishta ceremony, this ceremony was witnessed by thousands of Indians. Prominent personality from all faculties were invited to attend the event. Later PM Modi showered flowers on the people who built this temple as a gesture of thanking them.