Amit Shah to be on two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10.

The Home Minister will attend various political events and public rallies during his visit to the four states. He will leave for Gujarat by late Friday and return back to the national capital by June 11 night.

Shah is expected to be engaged in political meetings with party workers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the first half of the day on Saturday.

The Minister will then leave for Nanded in Maharashtra where he is reported to address first rally under Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) special month-long campaign in Nanded city. Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Shah's program is part of the party's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government in office. The Minister is learnt to address the rally in Abchalnagar ground in Nanded city the second largest city in the Marathwada region, which is one of the holy pilgrimage centres for Sikhs as Guru Gobind Singh had spent his last days in Nanded and passed his guruship to Guru Granth Sahib before his death.

Shah is also reported to hold a meeting with Nanded Gurdwara Committee members.

The Home Minister will reach Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai by late Saturday and engage in a political meeting there with party workers on June 11.

He will also address a rally in Vellore in Tamil Nadu to highlight the achievements of the nine-year rule of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The rally is part of Tamil Nadu BJP's plan to hold 66 public meetings within a month to highlight the achievements of the BJP government. Several national leaders would address public meetings in Tamil Nadu. Minister of State for personnel and PMO Jitendra Singh addressed a meeting in Chennai last week on the 'achievements' of the BJP government.

On June 11, the Home Minister will also reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where he will address a public meeting at the railway grounds in the evening as part of the nationwide celebrations being organised in every Parliamentary constituency on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office.

