Amit Shah to visit Assam tomorrow to attend govt programs in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam's Guwahati district on May 25 to attend two important government programmes there.

According to an official statement, the Assam government will distribute appointment letters to around 45,000 successful candidates on May 25 to fulfil its commitment to provide 1 lakh government jobs.

The Union Home Minister will ceremonially distribute appointment letters in a programme to be held at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, the statement said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the playground and took stock of preparations for the event to be held tomorrow.

Talking to the media, CM Sarma said, "Tomorrow (May 25) the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend two programmes in Guwahati. At Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Kamrup district, he will first lay the foundation stone of National Forensic Science University and he will also start the temporary campus of the University which will be located in Guwahati Medical College. We will start initially in Guwahati Medical College and shift to a permanent campus in Kamrup district later. "

The chief minister further said that the state government will also release an APP for Assam Police where FIR can be filed electronically in certain crimes like violence against women, murder etc.

"Along with that, we will also release an App for Assam Police where FIR can now be filed electronically in certain crimes including crimes against women, murder etc. One can file FIR digitally even in the comfort of their home. It is the first we are going to do something like that. This will be a very important landmark in our policing", CM Sarma said.

He further said that in the evening main function will be held where the Union Home Minister will hand over appointment letters to 45,000 unemployed youths.

"All these youths have been selected through a process based on meritocracy and they will get regular government jobs under the Assam government. Earlier we had issued appointment letters for almost 42,000 youths. So this will be around 88,000. We promised 1 lakh jobs. In the month of July, we are going to start the interview process for another 22,000 government jobs", the CM added.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

