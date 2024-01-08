Amit Shah to visit J&K tomorrow

Jammu, Jan 8 Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is arriving here on Tuesday on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Gulshan Ground in Gandhi Nagar area in connection with the ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY)’.

Officials said Shah will hold a comprehensive review of development works in J&K besides initiating several new projects.

“He will also hand over appointment letters to newly-recruited youth. He will address a massive rally at Gulshan Ground in connection with VBSY. A large number of people are expected to attend the rally for which necessary preparations are going on.

“The VBSY has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir and benefitting a large number of people. It will gain further momentum with Shah addressing the rally. The yatra is scheduled to last till January 26.

“Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will also address the rally. He will hold detailed review of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhawan. Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, AK Bhalla, and senior officers of the civil administration are expected to attend the meeting”, officials said.

It must be mentioned that Shah had reviewed the security situation of J&K with top functionaries of the Centre and UT administration on January 2 in New Delhi.

He had instructed strengthening of the counter-terrorism operations in J&K and complete elimination of the terror eco-system.

He also advised the security agencies to follow all due procedures while carrying out counter-terror operations. He will launch 75 e-buses in Jammu city during his visit.

