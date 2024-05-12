Amit Shah visits rebel SP MLA's house

Raebareli (UP), May 12 Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of rebel SP MLA Manoj Pandey after addressing a rally here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.

The Union Home Minister held a closed-door meeting with Pandey and the BJP candidate and made an effort to resolve differences between the two.

Shah is also believed to have discussed strategy to win the elections in Raebareli with the two leaders.

It may be recalled that in February this year, Manoj Pandey had cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections after resigning from the post of chief whip of the party.

Manoj Pandey was believed to be keen on a Lok Sabha ticket from Raebareli and was miffed when his arch-rival Dinesh Pratap Singh got the ticket instead.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting Raebareli on a Congress ticket.

Polling in Raebareli is scheduled on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

