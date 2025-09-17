Amoebic brain fever: Kerala govt, opposition trade charges in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed stormy scenes for the second day in a row as an Opposition adjournment motion on amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain fever) led to a fierce exchange between treasury and Opposition benches.

Congress MLA N. Shamsudheen, moving the motion, accused the government of mishandling the rare but deadly disease and "groping in the dark" in tracing its source.

He charged that actual death figures were being concealed, saying: "The minister is trying to hide the real statistics and pass the blame onto the previous UDF government. The health sector is collapsing. Though there is a captain, the ship has already sunk."

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan strengthened the attack, noting that while the disease has been reported worldwide since 1965 with only about 500 cases, Kerala alone has recorded over 120 cases, including 68 this year.

"Eight people have died in just 15 days. In 2025 alone, 69 cases and 19 deaths occurred. Even a four-month-old child has been affected. Yet there is no treatment protocol, no preventive guidelines. Is it dirty water, swimming pools, or wells? These are questions the government must answer seriously," he said, urging the state to seek expert and Central assistance, if necessary.

Defending the government, Health Minister Veena George stressed that amoebic brain fever was extremely rare and could occur anywhere.

She insisted that Kerala had ensured timely diagnosis and medical intervention, and that in 2024 the state had prepared specific treatment guidelines.

"Kerala has successfully managed crises like Nipah, and our public health system remains strong," she said, also highlighting recent infrastructure improvements such as cath labs and advanced treatment units in government hospitals.

The treasury benches rallied behind George, accusing the Opposition of personal attacks.

They mocked the Congress for "hypocrisy", pointing to suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s controversies. MLA K.U. Janeesh Kumar quipped that "some even need paracetamol and cetrizine to sleep", while T.A. Madhusoodanan remarked that "targeting the minister will not weaken the government".

The heated debate reflected how the outbreak of amoebic brain fever has not only sparked public health anxieties but also deepened political divisions in the state, with the ruling LDF closing ranks to shield the Health Minister as the Opposition stepped up its criticism.

