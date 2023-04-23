Amritpal Singh booked under National Securities Act

The Punjab Police have booked Amritpal Singh under the National Securities Act.Punjab Police launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18. Singh was arrested today morning after a month long wait. Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

He however, escaped the police dragnet twice -- first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh. Papalpreet, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor and who has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI, has been arrested.Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathizer and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.