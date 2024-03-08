Amritpal Singh Case: Dibrugarh Police Arrest Jail Superintendent Linked to Security Breach

In a recent development, Nipen Das, the Superintendent of Central Jail in Dibrugarh, was arrested by the Dibruharj police on Thursday night. This arrest was related to objectionable materials found in the possessions of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates, who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail. Sizal Agarwal, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh, confirmed that Nipen Das was arrested under section 13 (1) B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 75 of the Assam Prisons Act. A case has been registered in connection with this incident.

Assam | Dibrugarh Police arrested Nipen Das, Superintendent of Central Dibrugarh Jail, confirms VVR Reddy, SP Dibrugarh



Objectionable items, such as mobile phones and spy cameras, were confiscated from the possession of Amrit Pal Singh, the leader of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, detained in Dibrugarh Central Jail on February 17, 2024. A total of nine associates of Amrit Pal Singh, including Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, were detained under the National Security Act (NSA).