Amritpal Singh to surrender in Rajasthan Gurudwara on Baisakhi?

Fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh may surrender in a gurudwara in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on the occasion of Baisakhi. According to a Times Now report, security has been beefed up for the same. Meanwhile, Punjab Police pasted posters of the Khalistani preacher on the walls of Batala Railway station in order to gather information about him on Wednesday.

The posters in Punjabi said Amritpal Singh is wanted in several cases. Whoever has any information about him is requested to inform the police. The person's identity will not be revealed and the whoever shares information about Amritpal Singh will be rewarded. The posters come three days after his close aide Papalpreet Singh from Amrtisar's Kathu Nangal area. Papalpreet Singh reportedly made some revelation about he, along with Amritpal Singh, escaped from police. Singh revealed that they travelled to various locations, including Haryana, Patiala, Delhi, and Pilibhit, before returning to Haryana and Punjab, sources in the Punjab Police told News18.