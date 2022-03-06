Amritsar: Five BSF personnel killed, one injured in fratricidal incident at BSF Khasa HQ

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot four of his colleagues at Punjab's BSF Khasa headquarters of the 114 Battalion (Bn) on Sunday.

Asif Jalal, BSF IG, Punjab Frontier said, "5 people have died and 1 is hospitalized. The person who shot (Ct Satteppa S K) also received (bullet) injuries." The injured has been taken to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

"The incident happened around 9.45 am. Police have been informed..they will investigate the matter," he added.

The BSF stated, "5 troops were injured today due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured. Out of the 6 injured, 5 troops including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives, one critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered."

BSF added that the investigation into the case is on.

The fratricide was committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

