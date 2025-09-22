Amritsar Hospital Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Civil Hospital in Punjab; Patients Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at the Amritsar Civil Hospital on Monday, September 22, at around 7:30 am. The fire erupted in a refrigerator inside the hospital’s blood bank, causing panic as the children’s ward is located nearby.

According to reports, hospital staff rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. They broke the glass windows to prevent smoke from spreading inside the building. All 15 children from the ward were safely evacuated to another location. The staff managed to control the fire using a fire extinguisher.

VIDEO | Punjab: Fire breaks out at Civil Hospital in Amritsar; patients evacuated. Further details awaited.



As per the information, the refrigerator in the blood bank likely overheated and caught fire, which also caused minor damage to nearby refrigerators. As soon as the staff noticed the blaze, they alerted others and began rescue efforts.

A security guard broke the glass of the blood bank to stop the accumulation of toxic gases, while the staff collectively worked to douse the flames.

Vandana, a sanitation worker, recalled, “We were just reporting for duty when we heard about the fire. We immediately ran upstairs and joined the rescue. Our hearts know how we fought to control the blaze. All the workers gathered, broke the glass, and started the rescue operation. It took about two hours to completely extinguish the fire. Our only aim was to stop it from spreading.”