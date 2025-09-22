Gujarat: Ship Loaded With Rice and Sugar Catches Fire at Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty (Watch)

A ship loaded with rice and sugar stock caught fire at Porbandar Subhash Nagar Jetty in Gujarat on Monday morning, September 22. According to a news agency, the Jamnagar-based ship was bound for Bosaso in Somalia.

The ship belongs to HRM & Sons, which exports rice and sugar to Somalia. After receiving the information, at least three fire brigades arrived at the scene with rescue teams, including ambulances and local police.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows black smoke and flames blowing out from a ship docked near the port.

The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the fire intensified due to the flammable materials onboard, which further fueled the flames. The fire is said to have started in the engine room, from where thick black smoke spread over the sea.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The Indian Coast Guard, local fire brigade, and port authorities have begun the fire extinguishing operation. The cargo loss due to the incident is estimated to be in crores of rupees. The exact cause of the fire will be investigated after cooling operations are completed.