Amroha Fire: At Least 20 Shops Gutted in Blaze at Sun Plaza Market

At least 20 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday night, January 7 at Sun Plaza Market on Bijnor Road in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, a short circuit triggered the blaze on the upper floor of a warehouse. The fire, which erupted around 2 am, quickly spread and engulfed the entire warehouse along with other shops. Valuable goods stored inside were destroyed, causing heavy losses to shopkeepers.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control and the preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the following incident.

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at Sun Plaza Market, damaging around 20 shops. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, prompted the deployment of two fire engines to control the situation pic.twitter.com/1jY0VBIVS2 — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2026

Sun Plaza Market is one of Amroha’s busiest commercial hubs, housing several small and large shops selling clothes, electronics, household items and toys. The market attracts shoppers not only from Amroha but also from nearby areas due to its wide range of affordable products.