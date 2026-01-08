Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Warehouse in Kapashera

A huge fire broke out at a plastic warehouse and nearby shanties in Delhi's Kapashera area on Thursday, January 8. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a distress call at around 4.11 am about the blaze reported near the Rajokari Border Toll.

At least 24 fire engines are at the spot to control the blaze, reported the news agency IANS. No reports of injuries and casualties yet in the following incident.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Two Dead After Blaze Breaks Out on Third Floor of Commercial Building in Andheri.

“We rushed 24 fire tenders to the spot, which brought the flames under control by 7.20 am,” the Delhi Fire official told the news agency PTI.