Mumbai Fire: Two Dead After Blaze Breaks Out on Third Floor of Commercial Building in Andheri

Mumbai Fire News: Two people died after a fire broke out on the third floor of a commercial building in Andheri East on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The fire was reported at 6.36 p.m. at Tex Centre in the Narayan Plaza Building, located at New Sell Factory on Sakivihar Road in the Chandiwali area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I fire at 6.54 p.m.

Fire officials said the blaze was confined to the third floor of the ground-plus-four-storey commercial building, but smoke spread through the premises, hampering rescue operations. Multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, Mumbai police, electricity supply staff, 108 ambulance services and local BMC ward staff, were deployed at the site.

Firefighters rescued two men who were found unconscious inside an office on the third floor. Both were rushed to hospitals, where doctors declared them brought dead. The victims were identified as Bhagvan Pitale (30), who was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, and Sumant Jadhav (28), who was taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the fire brigade, the fire was confined to Unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries, spread over about 1,500 square feet. The blaze damaged electric wiring and installations, a lithium-ion battery, office files, furniture, wooden partitions, glass windows, doors and the false ceiling.

Cooling operations were continuing late in the evening to prevent any flare-up. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and further investigation was underway, officials said.