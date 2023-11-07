AMU court clears three names for V-C, sends them to President Murmu

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 7 A special meeting of Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) court has recommended a panel of three candidates, including officiating Vice-Chancellor (V-C)'s wife, to the President Draupadi Murmu for appointment as the next V-C.

This follows a recent row over the selection process.

A panel headed by AMU's officiating V-C Mohammad Gulrez "picked" his wife Naima Khatoon Gulrez, raising questions of "propriety and conflict of interest". If appointed, Khatoon will be AMU's first woman V-C.

Besides Khatoon, a professor of psychology at AMU and principal of AMU women's college, the other two were Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani, former dean, faculty of medicine, AMU, and Faizan Mustafa, V-C, Chanakya National Law University, Patna, and professor at the law department, AMU.

Rabbani secured 61 votes, Mustafa 53 and Khatoon 50, an official said.

AMU Public Relations Officer, Omar Peerzada, said, "The court meeting was attended by 84 of 89 members. These included nine MPs and three ex-VCs. It was presided over by the officiating V-C. Former AMU V-C Naseem Ahmad was the Chief Election Officer."

Prior to this, 20 names were nominated, of which five were shortlisted by the executive council and sent to the AMU court.

Mujahid Baig, a candidate among the list of 20 but did not make it to the shortlisted five, had written a letter to President Murmu, in her capacity as Visitor, alleging "violation of norms at the EC meeting".

Officiating Vice-Chancellor Gulrez said, "The entire selection was done in a fair and transparent manner following the AMU Act, statutes and executive ordinance and the UGC Regulations 2018. People are free to express their opinions. The panel of three was selected based on voting and AMU court is the supreme governing body."

