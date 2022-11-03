An idea picks the person, not the other way round: Dancer Mayuri Upadhya

New Delhi, Nov 3 Her journey with dance started at the age of six. She stresses that for her it is not just an art form, as the relationship with it is more internal, emotional, and spiritual. That it is the way she understands, communicates, and expresses from body, voice and imagination to design thinking.

Mayuri Upadhya, choreographer and dancer feels as one grows with time, there are many intertwined layers of what she/he wants and what the world wants of the person, yet, strangely, it all makes sense.

"I started off as a performer, a dreamer, but today I am a doer, I persevere on an uncharted path with intuition, hard work, and by constantly refining my talent and skill," she tells .

Upadhya, who will be one the curators for the dance segment at the Serendipity Arts Festival to be held in Goa in December smiles, "I was born to create, and that I will continue to do. All the other variables will fall in place."

Adding that she is excited to bring world-class Indian acts to the festival, Upadhya assures the dance programming at the festival is a perfect mix of immersive, experimental, and inclusive.

"We have mythology musical with '18 Days' by Sharath Prabhat, new works by Madhavi Mudgal, and Ashley Lobo's Navdhara India Dance Theatre. We see Sita's point of view in Shruthi and Parshawanath Upadhye's 'Abha' and award-winning contemporary works by Surjit Nongmeikapam. Not to mention, the excellently curated street jam 'On The Move' on the penultimate night of the festival that brings the international street dance styles all under one roof."

She feels that there need to be more art festivals not for the world to see us but for us to see the world.

