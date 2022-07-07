Anand Subramanian can influence witness, CBI tells court opposing bail plea

New Delhi, July 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said in its status report in National Stock Exchange's co-location scam that its former Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian is an influential person and he can easily sway witnesses in the case.

The federal probe agency was opposing the bail plea of Subramanian which he recently moved.

The CBI said that Subramanian could influence witnesses easily if released on bail. They said that they needed to examine the other co-accused and witnesses in the case to unearth the whole conspiracy related to co-location set up.

"In case the petitioner is enlarged on bail he may contact the important witnesses and destroy the e-mails/digital evidence," the CBI said while opposing the bail.

The agency alleged that former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna used to give undue favours to Subramanian including frequent increase in his remunerations, that too, without approval of the HR Department.

It said that it was a gross abuse of her official position. There is no documents of performance evaluation of petitioner on the basis of which he was given promotions and hike. Subramanian was connected to Ramkrishna before his appointment in the NSE.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its first charge sheet in the matter against Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex-CEO of NSE and Anand Subramanian, the ex-Group Operating Officer of the NSE.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24 while Ramkrishna was placed under arrest on March 6.

