The youngest son of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani will wed industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. The upcoming nuptials have drawn significant attention, not just for the union of two prominent families, but also for the notable guest list. The pre-wedding celebrations, slated to take place in Jamnagar in early March, are expected to host a gathering of international dignitaries from the global business elite.

Among the distinguished attendees are Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivan ka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America Chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed AL Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen whose presence underscores the magnitude of the occasion.

According to the Economic Times report, the pre-wedding festivities will reportedly be hosted from March 1-3 at the sprawling Reliance Greens complex in Jamnagar, said to have more than 10 million trees and Asia's largest mango orchard. The groom reportedly nurtured this estate into a haven for rescued animals and so the venue has a special place in his heart.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a lavish ceremony on January 19, 2023. While speaking at an event at IIT Bombay, Akash Ambani revealed that 2024 is a special year for the family as Anant Ambani is getting married this year.

Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.