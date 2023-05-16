Anantnag-based innovator develops fully-automated seed sowing machine

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 : In a bid to bring technological advancement in the farming sector, a 23-year-old innovator from Anantnag, Naik Qayoom, has developed a fully automated seed-sowing machine.

Naik Qayoom, who hails from Kreeri village in Dooru, is not only a national innovator but also a beacon of hope for young people interested in innovation.

"Technological innovations in the agricultural sector were scarce in Kashmir, and people were still using traditional methods. Hence, I decided to develop innovations in the agricultural sector and was successful in creating an automated seed sowing machine that was selected by Punjab University and NIT Srinagar for national-level presentation," he said.

After working for two years, Qayoom's project was successful, and it is expected to benefit farmers by increasing production through line sowing. The machine is capable of both line and point dropping with seed control and has the ability to sow any seed and can also be used for fertilizer scattering.

"The project was launched by Director Industries in 2022 under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)," Qayoom said.

He further added, "I want the administration to help me set up a manufacturing unit as the orders for the machine have already started pouring in so that we can begin large-scale production to help the farmer community. There are three versions available with rates ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 with three-in-one technology."

Qayoom has been honoured with several awards at the state and national levels for his agricultural startups. He has several innovations to his name and has been helping other innovators as well, bringing their innovations to the market.

Qayoom is also working on many other projects to help farmers in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor