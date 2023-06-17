Andhra: 3 die of electrocution during relative's funeral rites in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 : Three persons were electrocuted while attending the final rites of a woman in Andhra Pradesh Chittoor district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kumpa village in Chittoor on Friday. The victims were identified as Tirupati, Ravindran and Munappa, police said.

Officials said that the victims were carrying the body of a woman, identified as Ranemma, a resident of Tambiganipally Colony, to a local burial ground on Friday, a day after her death, when the incident took place.

The family members and relatives, including the three victims, were carrying Ranemma's body and it accidentally came in contact with a low-lying electric cable, resulting in an electric shock, a local said.

Police said the incident took place when the upper side of the Iron made Coffin came in touch with a live wire. "They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," they said.

Following the incident, locals alleged negligence on the part of the electricity department, saying they had alerted the department officials about the presence of low-lying electric cables in the area.

