Andhra Assembly speaker suspends four TDP members

The Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly suspended four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members from all sessions of the Assembly on Tuesday.

The suspension will continue till the end of the current session.

As soon as the question and answer session began today, TDP members chanted slogans at the podium, demanding an inquiry into a liquor brand and a judicial inquiry into the Jangareddy Goodem incident.

The slogans resulted in the suspension of Bendalam Ashok, Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, Ramaraju and Anagani Satyaprasad from the house.

The chairman said that immediate action would be taken if they arrived at the podium. TDP members continued to chant slogans from their seats. In this context, the Speaker said, "We expect you, the members of the House, to take part in the question and answer session. You are trying to tarnish the image of the House."

Earlier, the TDP legislature held a protest rally from the secretariat fire station to the assembly under the leadership of Nara Lokesh opposing the liquor brand

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor