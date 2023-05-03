Andhra CM directs officials to help farmers who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take all possible steps to help the farmers who have suffered crop loss due to recent unseasonal rains in the state.

At a review meeting on the current spell of rains held at the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the Civil Supplies Department to buy the rain-soaked paddy.

"Enumeration of crop loss should be completed at the earliest," he said, asking the officials to submit a detailed report.

"The lists of farmers who have suffered crop loss should be prominently displayed at the village secretariats, he said, suggesting that a social audit also should be conducted," he directed.

Officials told him that enumeration has been completed on the loss of crops caused by unseasonal rains in March while the assessment of crop loss caused by the present rains has also begun.

The Chief Minister told them to take steps to pay input subsidy and distribute YSR Rythu Bharosa this month besides extending support to the loss-suffering farmers.

