Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight makes emergency landing

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, sources said.
According to sources, the incident was reported shortly after the flight had departed from Gannavaram airport.
CM Reddy was to attend a G20 conference in Visakhapatnam.
He arrived at Gannavaram airport at 6 pm and the flight took off at 6.05 pm. However, the pilot noticed a technical fault in the aircraft 10 minutes into take-off and made an emergency landing.
