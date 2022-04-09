Andhra govt disburses Rs 1,024 cr under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 1,024 crores to the mothers of 10,68,150 students across the state under its flagship scheme Jagananna Vasathi Deevena which helps the students with boarding and lodging charges for 2021-22.

"By depositing the financial assistance directly into mothers' accounts, they are now demanding accountability. It gives them the right to question the college management. We placed a great deal of responsibility on the mothers to deal with college and the children's future," Reddy said while addressing the students here.

He further said that every student should be able to complete their education, and that is their right.

"Our government will ensure that every child gets a quality education. They should be focusing only on the studies not perplexed about other issues," the Chief Minister stated.

With the aim of no students being deprived of higher education due to poverty and parents should not sink into debts for education expenses for their children, the state government is crediting the amount directly to the bank accounts of mothers of the students under Jaganna Vasathi Deevena.

Under the scheme, the government disburses the payment in two instalments every year so students could take care of their boarding and lodging expenses. Students of ITI are entitled to receive Rs 10,000, Polytechnic Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 for Degree, Engineering, and Medicine students.

Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister said, "Recently, the government reimbursed a total fee of Rs 709 crores for the quarter October-December 2021 through Jagananna Vidya Deevena."

"In 34 months of our government, Rs 6969 crore was deposited under Jaganna Vidya Deevena including the arrears of Rs 1,778 crore kept by the previous government and Rs 3,329 under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

