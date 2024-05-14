Andhra post-poll violence: TDP candidate attacked in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), May 14 In continuing post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, a TDP candidate from Chandragiri Assembly constituency was injured after he was attacked by a group of assailants in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) blamed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack, which was carried out by an armed group.

The incident occurred when the TDP candidate Pulivarti Venkata Mani Prasad, popularly known as Pulivarti Nani, was returning after a visit to the strong room at the Padmavathi Mahila University.

The TDP leader was injured and was taken to hospital. TDP alleged that a mob armed with sticks and rods attacked Nani’s car near the university. The TDP leader’s security personnel were also injured in the attack.

The incident led to tension in the area as TDP supporters sat on the road, demanding action against those involved in the attack. They also attacked a car which was parked there with YSRCP flags

Police carried out a baton charge to disperse the mob near the strong room, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were kept after Monday’s polling.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel told media persons that Nani is safe in the hospital. He said he met Nani and recorded his statement. The contesting candidate gave names of those involved in the attack.

“We have formed special teams. We will identify and take action against those involved. We will apprehend and remand them,” he said, adding that the strong room is totally safe.

The police official said as section 144 is in force, they will not allow any gathering in the area near the strong room.

Nani’s supporters alleged that YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was behind the attack. Bhaskar Reddy’s son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy contested the election as the YSRCP candidate.

Violent incidents were reported from various places in the state on Monday during the polling for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Supporters of YSRCP and TDP clashed in a few places. Petrol bombs were also hurled in Palnadu district.

