Andhra Pradesh CM holds review meeting on land scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme (land schemes) and inspected the drones designed for comprehensive land survey using advanced technology on Thursday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to solve the previous problems of web lands in a most transparent manner and asked them to prepare Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed in this regard.

The Chief Minister said, "The system should be corruption-free and stringent action should be taken against the corrupt. The registrations should be done at village/ward secretariats."

"The land records should be prepared in such a way that they can't be changed or tampered with," said Reddy.

He emphasized that physical records should be prepared along with electronic records. Physical records were instructed to be updated regularly, directed Reddy.

The officials were instructed to set up Mobile Tribunals to solve land issues which would help in resolving the issues locally.

He said there should be no controversies by the time clear title deeds are given to landowners. He directed the officials to involve Law Department in the process and added to prepare a road map in this regard.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 51 advanced drones will be operational for conducting a land survey by April 5 and said another 20 drones are being procured to expedite the process and added that a total of 154 drones will be used for the land survey. The officials said that the drone survey was completed in 1,441 villages so far and planning to complete more areas by the monsoon is underway.

The officials detailed the plans to complete the land survey and issue clear titles in 5,200 villages by the end of July 2023, 5,700 villages by the end of August 2023 and 6,460 villages by the end of September 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

