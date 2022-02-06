Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead, one critically injured after car hits lorry

Eight people have died and one is critically injured on Sunday after a car in which they were travelling hit a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.

According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car had a total of nine passengers including the driver.

The passengers in the car were returning to Nimmagallu in Mandal.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

