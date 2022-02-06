Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead, one critically injured after car hits lorry
By ANI | Published: February 6, 2022 09:30 PM2022-02-06T21:30:00+5:302022-02-06T21:40:02+5:30
Eight people have died and one is critically injured on Sunday after a car in which they were travelling hit a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.
According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car had a total of nine passengers including the driver.
The passengers in the car were returning to Nimmagallu in Mandal.
The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor