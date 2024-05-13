Andhra Pradesh Election 2024: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Casts Vote in Kadapa

Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in the Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday, while Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their voting rights in Amaravati.

Addressing reporters after casting his ballot, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that the people have witnessed exemplary governance over the past five years.

Watch:

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in Kadapa. pic.twitter.com/KZCmGy7UYa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2024

"You have seen the governance for the past five years and the best governance is to continue for their betterment, vote for that government," he told reporters.

The polling hours in the state are scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM, except for a few locations where it will conclude one or two hours earlier. Notable figures such as Jagan Mohan Reddy from Pulivendula, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram are among those contesting in the Assembly elections.

In the Lok Sabha election arena, Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila is contesting from Kadapa, while BJP state chief D Purandeswari is running in Rajamahendravaram, among others. The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

