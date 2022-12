Andhra Pradesh: Electricity supply to R&B offices stopped for non-payment of dues

Electricity supply to R&B offices in Nujiveedu in NTR district, Andhra Pradesh was stopped by the electricity department on Friday over the pending dues of around Rs 96,000.

However, the Electricity department officials claimed that they have forwarded the bills to the government.

The DE of R & B Department, Ch. Babu Rao said, "We have forward the bills to the government and expect them will be paid within a short period. However, the electricity department has already stopped power supply. We are unable to perform our duties."

( With inputs from ANI )

