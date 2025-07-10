Andhra Pradesh Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mattress Factory in Eluru; Hazardous Smoke Covers Sky

A massive fire broke out in a mattress factory in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Thursday, July 10. Fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot and worked on foot to douse the fire. The hazardous smoke coming from the burning materials covered the clouds in the area, likely causing unhealthy air quality.

Eluru Factory Fire

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at a mattress factory in Eluru. More details awaited.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2025

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows huge clouds of black smoke reaching the sky and can be seen from several kilometres away. Meanwhile, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. According to the initial information, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit. Four fire engines are engaged in dousing operations. The damage caused by the fire and the exact cause of the blaze are still under investigation. More details are awaited.