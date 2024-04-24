Andhra Pradesh Forest Blaze: Wildfire Breaks Out in Nellore Jungle

A wildfire broke out in the Somashila forest area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Officials stated that efforts to control the fire are currently in progress. Visuals of the incident have emerged where it can be seen that a raging blaze engulfs the forest.

Firefighters are battling the fierce blaze and trying to douse the fire to prevent further devastation to the natural habitat. Efforts are underway to contain and extinguish the fire before it spreads to other areas. The Somasila Forest, known for its biodiversity and ecological significance, now faces a grave threat from the relentless flames.

