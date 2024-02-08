Andhra Pradesh Government Set to Hire 6,100 Teachers in Three Months

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has announced that the government will release the notifications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and District Selection Committee (DSC)-2024 for filling 6,100 teacher posts.Addressing the media at the Secretariat on February 7 (Wednesday), Mr. Satyanarayana said that the notification for TET would be released on February 8 and DSC on February 12.

He listed the distribution of the 6,100 posts, including 2,280 for secondary grade teachers (SGT), 2,299 for school assistants, 1,264 for trained graduates (TG), 215 for post graduate teachers (PGT) and 42 for principals. With 14,219 teacher posts filled by the present government, the minister said all the remaining vacancies would be filled by the upcoming DSC in April. Satyanarayana emphasized the need to fill teacher vacancies across various segments including in institutions linked to the Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads, Municipalities, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Educational Institution Society, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society, and AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society.

He highlighted the importance of addressing vacancies in educational institutions operating under backward class societies. Regarding the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET), the minister said the Computer-Based Test (CBT) would be done from March 27 to April 9, with results declared on April 14. For the DSC, notifications will be issued on Feb 12, followed by CBT exams from March 15 to 30, and the results would be announced on April 7. Examination centres will also be established in Chennai and Bahrampur. Satyanarayana reiterated the government's commitment to education development, highlighting the allocation of `73,000 crore over the past five years.





