Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Elections 2024: Polling Begins For 203 Assembly Seats

As the fourth phase of polling unfolds today, citizens across the nation have begun casting their votes. This phase encompasses simultaneous elections in four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments in Odisha, along with all 175 assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh, alongside the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

At the onset of the fourth phase, the Election Commission found itself in a confrontation with the Congress party, which raised concerns about potential electoral manipulation by a faction within the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

In preparation for the polling on May 13 across 96 parliamentary constituencies, the Election Commission undertook extensive measures to guarantee transparent and unbiased elections. In Odisha, a unique scenario unfolds today with simultaneous voting in four Lok Sabha constituencies: Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, alongside the 28 assembly segments falling under their purview.

A total of 37 candidates vying for Lok Sabha seats and 243 nominees contesting for assembly seats will have their fates sealed in today's electoral process.

Following the elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory in Odisha by winning 112 out of the total 147 Assembly seats, allowing Naveen Patnaik to ascend to the position of Chief Minister. In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party emerged triumphant by clinching 151 out of 175 Assembly seats. Consequently, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the role of Chief Minister, leading the newly formed state government.

