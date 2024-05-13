Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Polling Begins in 96 Constituencies Across 10 States and Union Territories

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commences today, with voting underway in 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1717 candidates are contesting in this phase.

Polling is set to take place across a wide array of Lok Sabha constituencies in several states and Union Territories. This includes all 17 seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will also witness voting, marking a significant event as the first major election in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Simultaneously, voting will occur in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 in Odisha as part of the fourth phase of elections.

Notable figures vying for victory include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the dynamic leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mohua Moitra, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Additionally, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan representing TMC, and Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila are among the prominent candidates contesting in the elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.