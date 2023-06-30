Andhra Pradesh: Realtor couple kidnapped in Visakhapatnam, four arrested

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Four people were held after a realtor couple was allegedly kidnapped by a gang of five members on Wednesday Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, creating a stir locally, informed Commissioner of Police Trivikram Varma on Friday.

The realtor couple was identified as Patnala Srinivas and Lova Lakshmi. The couple migrated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and were engaged in their business.

The police said that Srinivas, once a resident of Vijayawada, shifted to the city recently along with his family. He used to work as a mediator in the real estate business before Covid.

"Due to Covid, he incurred losses in the business, he couldn't repay the money to buyers. It is learnt that the realtor was arrested by the Vijayawada Police in 2021 for being accused in a cheating case of Rs 3 crore 60 lakhs. The kidnappers demanded a part of the three crores Srinivas swindled in 2021. The Vizag Police have registered a case and are investigating the kidnap of the realtor and his wife. Kidnappers stopped the car at Yelamanchali. Victim Lova Lakshmi managed to escape from the car. The kidnappers left her and took her husband away," said CP Varma.

Varma further said, "Four kidnappers were arrested, and one person was absconding. Two victims were safe. The victim Srinivas was involved in several cheating cases since 2012. He went to jail in 2021 case in the same cheating case in Vijayawada."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor