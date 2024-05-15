Andhra Pradesh Shocker: TDP Activist Kills Mother in Anantapur for Voting YSRCP; Accused on Run

A shocking incident was revealed on Wednesday from Kambadur mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist brutally murdered his mother over a voting dispute.

The accused, Vadde Venkateshulu, is currently on the run. The incident occurred after when 45-year-old Vadde Sunkamma revealed to her son Venkateshulu that she had cast her vote for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in a recent election.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, NDA locked in a neck-to-neck battle.

Polling for 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held on Monday (May 13). The ruling YSRCP contested on all 175 seats, while TDP contested on 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena on 21 and BJP on 10.

According to the initial report, Venkateshulu got angry after her mother voted against her choice, and the heated argument escalated. Venkateshulu, under the influence of alcohol, hit his mother with an iron hammer.

Upon receiving information about the murder, Kambadur police rushed at the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for Vadde Venkateshulu, who fled the scene after committing the crime.