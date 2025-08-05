Andhra Pradesh to roll out P4 initiative for poverty eradication from Aug 19

Amaravati, Aug 5 Andhra Pradesh will implement the P4 initiative, aimed at eradicating poverty, from August 19, and the state will achieve its zero poverty goal by 2029, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

He is confident that AP’s P4 model will become a benchmark for the nation. He conducted a video conference from the Secretariat to review the programme with MLAs, public representatives, and government officials.

The Chief Minister revealed that so far, 9,37,913 Bangaru Kutumbams (beneficiary families) have been identified. A total of 1,03,938 Margadarshi or mentors have been selected.

The needs of 10 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams across the state have been prioritised. Using an 11-question survey, we collected details and analysed them with AI. At least 31 per cent of families need job opportunities, 22 per cent require medical assistance, and 9 per cent seek to expand their small businesses.

“In addition to adopting families, many Margadarshi are stepping up to adopt entire villages and mandals. We’ve also introduced a 'Fund a Need' concept in P4. The implementation of the program will be reviewed once every three months. Public representatives and officials can also voluntarily participate," said the CM.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that he too has registered himself as a Margadarsi and adopted 250 families in his Assembly constituency, Kuppam.

He made it clear that the selection of Margadarshi for the Bangaru Kutumbams is purely voluntary. “No should be forced, and there must be no coercion. Only those with compassion and humanity should be a part of this effort. Unfortunately, some people are trying to obstruct good initiatives. They attempt to create a negative sense,” he said.

He noted that some people have the financial resources but not the heart to help, while others have the intent but not the time.

“We must identify such people and let them know about the P4 platform. We must reduce economic inequality through collective efforts. Who you help today can become a Margadarshi tomorrow. Alongside welfare schemes, P4 will ensure additional support reaches Bangaru Kutumbams. Inform NRIs and industrialists abroad to spark the thought of giving back to society in them,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that P4 initiative is part of the mission to eradicate poverty.

“The objective is to ensure a higher standard of living for every family in AP. The core intent is to give back to society. From these role models, even small support becomes a big support for the poor. In that spirit, Pallakunta Hemalatha, a sanitation worker from the Avanigadda constituency, became a guiding light by voluntarily supporting an elderly woman. When there is a heart that responds, humanity rises to the occasion and steps forward to help. Those who contribute financially and through service are the real role models,” he said.

“While the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Vedanta operate through CSR funds, our focus through P4 is to go beyond that, to directly uplift families. We are implementing the Zero Poverty Mission with people as our greatest asset,” he added.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, P4 Foundation Vice-Chairman Kutumba Rao, and officials from the Finance and Planning departments were present.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor