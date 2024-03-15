Andhra Pradesh: Women Allegedly Committed Suicide After Facing Online Trolling From Opposition Party

Andhra Pradesh, women allegedly committed suicide after facing online trolling. Family accuses that because of opposition workers, she took this extreme step. Family accuses that opposition parties TDP and Jana Sena trolled her for speaking in favor of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Police Authorities say the Victim Geetanjali who got trolled for speaking in favor of the Chief Minister was found in injured condition near Tenali Railway station last week and later she died on Monday.

The SP assured that based on information from family members and the railway investigation report, a case would be registered, and the section would be changed to 306 IPC. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and instructed officials to offer immediate assistance to Geetanjali's family. He also declared a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

The Chief Minister ordered authorities to take firm action against individuals on social media who were reported to have made inappropriate remarks about Geetanjali's interview on a YouTube channel. YSRCP members protested for justice for Geetanjali. In the meantime, the TDP released a video allegedly taken at the location where Geetanjali was struck by the train, claiming that she was pushed into the moving train by two unidentified individuals and subsequently was killed in broad daylight.