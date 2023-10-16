Andhra Pradesh youth held with drugs

Panaji, Oct 16 A 27-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly possessing ganja valued at Rs 6 lakhs, police said.

Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Nidhin Valsan informed that Calangute Police had received information from sources that one person will deliver narcotic substance to his prospective customers and accordingly the raid was conducted.

“Raiding team of police found greenish colour leafy substance suspected to be Ganja weighing 6.100 kg of all worth Rs. 6,10,000 approximately,” Valsan said.

The accused has been identified as N.V Krishna Reddy, 27, native of Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police sources informed that they are investigating the case to find out the source of narcotic drugs.

Police said that they are investigating the case.

