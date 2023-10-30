Andhra train accident, collision likely due to human error as death toll rises to 13

The deaths in the Andhra Pradesh train accident have risen to 13 as four more people have died, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police said on Monday. A total of 54 people were injured in the accident, of whom, 39 were admitted to the Vizianagaram hospital and the rest to other hospitals for treatment, Vizianagaram Collector said. According to preliminary information, the reason for the collision is suspected to be human error owing to the overshooting of the signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan's office said that the government will provide ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured in the accident. "In case of death of people from other states, ₹2 lakh each will be provided as compensation for bereaved families and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured," the CMO Office as posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Andhra train mishap, asking, "When will the railways come out of the slumber?" "Another disastrous rail collision, this time in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, involving two passenger trains,," Mamata Banerjee posted on X in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.The Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers, and accident relief trains and other rescue equipment have been dispatched to assist with the rescue operations. Emergency workers and local volunteers on Sunday searched the wreckage to rescue passengers trapped in the crushed remains of the train coaches. Images from the site showed the workers struggling to rescue the wounded in the dark, news agency PTI reported. According to local officials, the electric lines were affected due to the crash. Nearly five months ago, a horrific accident involving three trains killed over 280 passengers in Odisha. The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in the accident on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar station.

