Andhra University giving graduation certificates to defence personnel on their experiences without any qualification

Andhra University has given PhD admissions to 38 Air Force, Navy, and Army officers in research areas including strategic studies, military psychology, defence technology, international relations, strategic management.

"There was the university's agreement with the defence to offer various courses in Visakhapatnam. We have trained several armed personnel in the last three years. Especially skill bass certificated program during three to six months," Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prasad Reddy said.

Reddy said that 27 different MoUs have been signed with the defence sector across the country.

"All the ex-servicemen don't have degrees while they were joining the defence sector. Now after their retirement, they need a graduation to do a job. University recognized their experiences and gave certificates without any graduation qualification. It's already been completed in abroad developed countries. The Andhra university took the decision to recognize the service of defence personnel. Over 3,000 candidates took the certificate from the last three years in the university," he said.

Reddy informed that personnel with the rank of Commodore and above at the university take them under the PhD program under executive quota.

"Executive category if they have 15 years of experience, they also have an opportunity if they have experience on the ground. We offer PhD programs in defence technology, PHD strategic management, PHD military psychology," he said.

"Soldiers were trained in their respective trades during their service, such as electrical, mechanical, civil, gunner and missile maintainer, but they do not have any formal qualification from any Govt. University/Institute. Hence they are unable to join any company after retirement from army service. This diploma programme from AU will help all ex-servicemen to get suitable jobs," the VC added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor