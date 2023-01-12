Anjali death case: Gujarat forensic team to visit crime spot

New Delhi, Jan 12 In a latest development in the Anjali death case, a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat is all set to visit the crime spot in Delhi.

The team is arriving in the national capital on the request of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra K. Singh.

The team will also collect forensic evidence.

Anjali was riding a scooty when she met with the accident on January 1. CCTV footage showed that her body was dragged by a car for around 12 kms. Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

Police have arrested seven accused Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal. Ankush was granted bail by the court.

