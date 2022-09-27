Ankita murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya's family absconding

Dehradun, Sep 27 Amid the ongoing probe in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the family of main accused Pulkit Arya has gone missing. Three accused including Pulkit Arya have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, was reported missing a few days ago. On Saturday morning, her body was recovered.

People are continuously protesting against Pulkit's family in Haridwar. After this Pulkit's father, brother and other family members locked the house and left. However, the SIT of the local police has not reached his house yet.

It is said that the investigating agency can also interrogate other family members in Haridwar. Along with this, searches can also be conducted at many places. The SIT has sought the possible criminal record of Pulkit Arya from Haridwar police.

The state government maintained that there will be no laxity in the matter, and the strictest action will be taken against those guilty in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor