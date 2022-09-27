Ankita murder case: Patwari suspended for negligence

Pauri/Dehradun, Sep 27 Patwari Vaibhav Pratap Singh has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate (DM) Vijay Kumar Jogdande said on Tuesday.

Along with this, a department inquiry has also been recommended against the Patwari.

The suspension order was issued by the DM after the preliminary investigation report by the Yamkeshwar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was received on Monday, according to which the Patwari did not act on the missing compliant filed by Ankita's father.

The SDM's report also indicted Vaibhav Pratap Singh, against whom several complaints were received.

Vaibhav Pratap, who went on leave after handing charge to another person, has been suspended for negligence in the Ankita murder case. Along with this, the investigation into the case has been handed over to Lansdowne SDM.

After he went on leave, Vivek Kumar, the Patwari of Kandakhal outpost from the nearby area, was given charge on September 20. The role of Vaibhav Pratap was under suspicion. Not only this, Ankita's family members and all the opposition parties were also blaming the Patwari for going on sudden leave.

On September 18, Vanantra Resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari had gone missing. On September 19, the accused, Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort, informed Vaibhav Pratap , the sub-inspector (Patwari) of revenue police posted at Kandakhal post.

Vaibhav Pratap also contacted Ankita's family members on the basis of her identity documents. Despite that, he went on a four-day leave even before registering a missing complaint. On September 20, the charge of the outpost was given to Vivek Kumar.

Vivek Kumar immediately registered a missing complaint. On September 21, the revenue police sent a recommendation to Pauri DM to transfer the matter to the police.

Taking immediate action, the DM transferred the case to Laxman Jhula Police on September 22. Within 24 hours, the police arrested Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta.

