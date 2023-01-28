Anna university for academic audit of engineering students

Chennai, Jan 28 Anna University, Chennai will be conducting an academic audit of all students of engineering colleges affiliated with the university.

Director of centre for academic studies of Anna university, in a communique to the engineering colleges, directed to conduct an academic audit to ensure that all the internals were being properly conducted.

The audit will also record the attendance of the students in these engineering colleges as well as the quality of teaching in these institutions.

The engineering colleges are also to maintain the records of the internal assessment results of each student in the college during every semester. The Anna university communique also stated that the academic audit should be conducted for every course taught during each semester.

The colleges providing leniency to students during internal assessments including laboratory assignments can be easily identified during the academic audit. This, according to Anna university officials, would increase the quality of teaching and the standard of the students who are undergoing courses in these colleges affiliated with Anna university. This will improve the standard and rating of the colleges and thereby the university.

An external course expert from a reputed technical institution is required to be on the committees to be formed by the head of the department of the concerned engineering college and this is to ensure that the academic audits are carried out in a transparent manner.

The university has also informed the concerned colleges that the academic audit report of the present and previous semesters will be verified during the inspection for the affiliation of the colleges that were given temporary affiliation. However, colleges having permanent affiliations will also have to conduct academic audits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor