Another fire in Delhi building where 27 burnt alive last year

New Delhi, Jan 15 A fire broke out on Sunday in the same building in Mundka area on the outskirts of Delhi where 27 persons were charred to death in May last year, officials said.

According to the fire department, 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The police said that they got a call about the incident at around 4.45 p.m.

As of now, the cause of the fire has not been established. A local police team has also reached the spot to help the fire fighters.

