Another four BJP MLAs are leaving the party today: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that four BJP MLAs are leaving the party today itself.

Briefing media persons in Mumbai today, Pawar said, "Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take Uttar Pradesh, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party."

"I have come to know that four BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself," the NCP chief said.

Earlier today, BJP MLA Bidhuna Vinay Shakya has put down his papers. Shakya, his brother Devesh Shakya and their mother Draupadi Shakya came to Maurya's residence on Thursday and handed over his resignation letter.

In addition, Mukesh Verma, BJP MLA from Shikohabad (Firozabad), also resigned from the primary membership of the party. "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," he said.

Continuing this chain of resigning from BJP, UP minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from his post on Thursday. In his resignation letter, the BJP leader mentioned the callous attitude of the BJP government in the state towards farmers, Dalits, the unemployed and those belonging to other backward classes.

Pawar on Tuesday also announced that the NCP will contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. He said that his party will form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Following this announcement, NCP UP's President Umashankar Yadav on Wednesday met Akhilesh Yadav.

"NCP's Uttar Pradesh President Umashankar Yadav met National President Akhilesh Yadav and held a discussion on the election. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahar - 067 assembly seat of Bulandshahr," tweeted Samajwadi Party in Hindi.

These developments surfaced ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

