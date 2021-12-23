Another injured in Ludhiana court explosion admitted to hospital, tally of injured goes up to 6

Another injured person has been admitted to hospital in the aftermath of the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday.

With this, the tally of injured in the incident has gone up to six, as per the government.

The patient in question is a lady who was admitted at the GTB Hospital in Ludhiana. She had sustained severe head injuries in the incident. The patient is currently out of danger, the government said.

As of now, two patients each have been admitted at the DMC Hospital and Civil hospital in Ludhiana. One patient each have been admitted at CMC and GTB hospitals in Ludhiana.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday in the Ludhiana District Court Complex explosion case on Thursday.

The FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case has been registered on the statement of Court Complex Outpost in charge ASI Sukhpal Singh.

The explosion at the Ludhiana District Court claimed one life and left six people injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

